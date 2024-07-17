Judicial custody to MR Vijayabaskar till July 31 on land fraud case

KARUR: Judicial magistrate court-I, remanded former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabaskar to judicial custody till July 31. Following that, CBCID police lodged him at the Central Prison in Tiruchy during the morning hours of Wednesday. Praveen, another accused has been lodged at the sub-jail in Kulithalai in Karur.

The CBCID police arrested the former transport minister in connection with a Rs 100 crore worth land fraud case in Thrissur in Kerala, on Tuesday morning. He was brought to Karur around noon, where the special police team interrogated him at the CBCID office in Thinnappa Nagar in Karur.

The inquiry lasted till 9.15 pm. Later he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur for a medical check-up. He was brought back to CBCID to complete procedural formalities before being produced before Judicial Magistrate Court-I at around 12. 30 midnight. The court ordered to remand Vijayabaskar and Praveen in judicial custody till July 31.

The CBCID police remanded the former minister at the Tiruchy Central Prison at around 5 am on Wednesday. While Praveen was remanded at the sub-jail in Kulithalai in Karur.