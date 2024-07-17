Justice Mahadevan leaves for SC, lawyers bid farewell

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave an emotional farewell to the Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the event held on the court premises, Advocate General PS Raman noted that Justice Mahadevan has disposed of 97,116 cases during his tenure as the judge of the High Court.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Mahadevan said that he had rendered service as a judge of the high court without considering it as a position but as a duty mandated by God.

He stated that he had not discriminated against the lawyers based on their seniority but treated them alike. He also added that he considered his elevation to the apex court as a part of his life’s journey.