Opposition parties flay tariff hike in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The opposition parties, including AIADMK, PMK and BJP, have condemned the state government for increasing the power tariff and urged for its withdrawal. The DMK’s allies - CPI and CPM - have also called for reconsideration of the tariff hike.

In a press statement on Tuesday, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami noted this was the third increase in the last three years. He said the people of the state are suffering due to multiple tax and fare hikes imposed by DMK government.

He said the present government has increased the prices of milk products, and property and water taxes. EPS suggested the state government could have compensated for Tangedco’s losses as was done by the previous AIADMK government. He urged the government to roll back the increase before the public anger escalates.

BJP state president K Annamalai accused that the DMK is repeating the same excuse it used two years ago that the tariff hike was necessary to obtain funds from the Central Government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). He alleged the DMK-led government has done no work under the RDSS scheme in the last two years, except increasing the electricity tariff. He further criticised the government for procuring power from private players for a total of Rs 1.55 lakh crore over the past three years.

The PMK condemned the tariff increase and announced a protest on July 19 in Chennai. Similarly, the AMMK has planned protests at district headquarters across the state on July 27.

Meanwhile, to condemn the incumbent DMK government for increasing the EB tariff and taking steps to stop the distribution of tur dal and palm oil in the PDS shops, AIADMK has scheduled a demonstration protest in all the 82 party district units across the state on July 23.

Applications invited for TNERC chief post

Chennai: The selection committee constituted by the state government has invited applications from eligible persons for the post of chairman at Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC). The post will fall vacant from August 16. A press release said the committee, led by retired judge CT Selvam, would receive applications until 6 pm on July 31. For more details, applicants can visit https://www.tn.gov.in/ department/7