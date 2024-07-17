Sterlite firing carried out at behest of an industrialist, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed displeasure over how the CBI investigated the 2018 Tuticorin police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors in which 13 people were killed.

Observing that the investigation was not done fairly, the court further observed that "we believe that the police firing was a predetermined act carried out at the behest of an industrialist".

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation recently while hearing a petition from Henri Tiphagne, a social activist.

The plea sought to reopen the probe which was previously closed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the incident.