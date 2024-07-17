Submerged bridge hits connectivity between Masinagudi, Gudalur in Tamil Nadu

NILGIRIS: Connectivity between Masinagudi and Gudalur was cut for several hours on Monday following a flood in the ground level bridge at Theppakadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). Traffic resumed after the flood water receded.

For more than two years, the road is the only route to reach Masinagudi from Gudalur after the state highway department dismantled a steel bridge in 2022 to facilitate the construction of a concrete bridge at the cost of Rs two crore. The delay in constructing a new bridge near the Theppakadu reception centre puts locals, farmers and tourists to severe hardship during the rainy season as the ground level bridge gets submerged. On Monday, college students and office goers could not reach Gudalur as buses did not arrive on the morning trip.

R Babu, who runs a fabricating unit at Masinagudi, said he visits Gudalur often to procure raw materials. On Monday, he could not because the bridge was submerged.

“Most farmers who cultivate vegetables and bananas in Masinagudi have to market their produce at Gudalur. Likewise, small traders here visit Gudalur to buy essential products like milk and grocery. We get stranded during rainy season as the bridge is not ready,” said Babu

A hotel owner said tourist footfall dropped drastically ever since the steel bridge was dismantled. “The turn-off from Mysore Ooty main road towards Masinagudi has no boards or signage mentioning directions to Masinagudi, it’s just a narrow turn off and the place where the board is there showing direction to Masinagudi, there is no road there as the bridge work is underway so mostly all tourist miss the Masinagudi turnoff and go to Gudalur. All businesses for shops, jeeps, and resorts are lost.

Masinagudi locals depend on tourist income for survival. This is a matter of serious concern as Masinagudi has very limited options for livelihood.”

“Insecurity and jeopardised livelihood opportunities acts negatively towards forest and wildlife management when local communities existence itself is in question,” he said

A Ashraf, a carpenter, said “Authorities are aware of the issues we face, but they are not bothered about us. This is why there is a delay in completing the bridge work.”

Sources in the state highways department said the bridge would be ready within the next two months. “Out of two decks planned, we have completed one and one more has to be constructed. The delay is because the supporting framework was washed away in the previous rain. We have completed 80 % of the work and the remaining work will be completed within the next two months,” said the official.