Two booked for duping man of Rs 9.14 crore, lie about helping him with cryptocurrency

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police has registered a case against two persons including an advocate for cheating Rs 9.14 crore from a 64-year-old man on the pretext that they would assist in earning more money on his investments in cryptocurrency.

The people booked are Rajesh, who is an advocate, and Anandhi.

The complainant A James of Ramnagar runs a photo studio and colour lab at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. Rajesh got acquainted with him and later introduced Anandhi to James. Both reportedly told the complainant that he could make a profit if he buys and sells properties that come up for auction through the court, police said.

Also, Anandhi allegedly told the complainant that she had passed the judge examination and asked for Rs 25 lakh for paying unofficially for the job purpose. The complainant allegedly gave the amount to her.

After that, the duo told the complainant that they were into online trading business in the name of Sri Associates, and told him that if he invested in Bitcoin, he would get more returns through the investments. On believing their words, the complainant gave `8.64 crore to the suspects from 2014 to 2024.

However, the complainant allegedly did not get any returns from the investments. When he demanded them to return the total amount of `9.14 crore, the duo allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Thereafter, James filed a case with Peelamedu police and the latter booked them on Tuesday.