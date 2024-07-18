3 cr certificates, 6.52 lakh free house pattas given in three years in TN

CHENNAI: In the past three years, the DMK government has issued 2.75 certificates for 26 purposes and 6.52 lakh house site pattas free of cost, financial assistance to elderly, differently-abled persons, etc through the revenue department, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The release said as many as 41.81 lakh patta transfers have been effected through online process from September 23, 2022. The old age pension was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 and the pension for the differently-abled was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. For old age pension, the present government has allocated Rs 5,337 crore which is Rs 1,250 crore more than the previous AIADMK government

The release said the state government has allocated Rs 2,476.89 crore for relief and restoration works in the areas affected by cyclone Michaung and heavy rains in southern districts. Through the free-saree dhoti scheme, every year, 1.52 crore dhotis and 1.60 crore sarees are being given to the needy.