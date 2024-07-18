83 per cent electricity bills in TN paid via digital mode

CHENNAI: Digital payment of power bills has seen a significant uptick with about 83% of payments now being paid through that mode in TN, sources said. “Particularly, all high-tension consumers (industries) across the state make payments only through digital mode,” an official said.

In financial year 2023-24, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) collected Rs 50,217 crore towards power bill payments through digital channels. This is a 31% increase compared to Rs 38,329 crore in 2022-23.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Digital payments are growing every year. We have made it easy for consumers to pay their bills through net banking, Bharat Bill Payment System, e-seva centres, post offices, payment gateways, debit/credit cards, bank counters, and much more.”

With these facilities being extended to consumers, collection efficiency has crossed more than 99%, the highest in the country, he said.

Another official highlighted the use of SMS for various notifications. “We send SMS for meter assessment, payment confirmation, reminders three days before the due date, and notification of power outages. We send 33 crore messages annually.”

Tangedco serves 3.5 crore consumers spread across domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. Tangedco collects charges from 1.3 crore consumers every month.

“As a pilot project, we have introduced QR code facilities in direct collection centres in the north region,” the official said.

M Sureshkumar, an IT employee from Villivakkam, Chennai, welcomed Tangedco’s digital payment initiative and suggested discounts for those using online platforms. “States like Telangana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh offer discounts to encourage online payments,” he said.