Armstrong murder: 3 advocates held, three more picked up for questioning

CHENNAI: Three more persons, all lawyers, were arrested in connection with the murder of BSP state chief K Armstrong, on Wednesday. According to a police source, the arrested were identified as S Malarkodi (54), an advocate at the Egmore court, Hariharan and Sathish.

The police said that Malarkodi and Hariharan were arrested based on a money transaction between them and another suspect, G Arul, who has already been arrested. At least three others have been picked up for interrogation, said police and added that a search is on for a woman, a history-sheeter, in connection with the case.

Malarkodi’s husband Sekar, a history-sheeter, was hacked to death in 2001. Malarkodi and Hariharan were involved in a transaction of Rs 50 lakh with Arul. The police said that they are conducting inquiries to ascertain the background of the transaction.

In October 2019, a gang tried to attack Malarkodi and her son Azhaguraja and police later said that it was in retaliation to the murder of one Abbas the previous year. Both Malarkodi and Azhaguraja were named as suspects in the 2018 case.

The father of Sathish, one of the arrested persons, is a DMK functionary.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang in Perambur on July 5. The city police nabbed a total of 11 people within 36 hours. On Sunday, one of the suspects, K Thiruvengadam (33) of Kundrathur, was shot dead by the police when he allegedly tried to attack the police and escape.