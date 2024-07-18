Biker falls into pit dug up for UGD in Vellore, hurt

VELLORE: A motorist sustained minor injuries after he accidentally fell into a pit dug-up for underground drainage work opposite the mango market here on Wednesday.

Locals came to the rescue of the man who fell in the pit along with his two-wheeler. According to sources, the man came out of the pit quickly but he had to struggle to pull his bike out as it was stuck in the mud that was wet due to rain. He was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Pointing out several pits that have been dug up without metal barricades, locals said the underground drainage work has been going in the mango market area for several months. They also complained about frequent accidents taking place.

Besides this, the area is dimly lit, which adds to the woes. Vellore mayor Sujatha Anandakumar said that workers would immediately cover the pits. “Underground drainage work is getting delayed due to rains and as there are rocks underneath. We will finish the work within one week,” she said.