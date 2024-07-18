Chandru slams party opposing report; BJP says he’s imposing DMK policies

CHENNAI: Retired Judge K Chandru who recently submitted a report to the state government on the ways to avoid casteist violence among college and school students has charged that the state leaders of a political party which has been trying its best to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu have said the government should reject the report in its entirety without reading it in full. However, he did not name the political party or the leaders.

Speaking at a function, the retired judge said, “They are opposing my report just for the sake of opposing. I recommended moral instruction classes as a must for students but in their party meeting, they passed a resolution against this report.

Chandru explained how the school in which he headed the governing body has achieved centum after making the moral instruction classes a must.

“Whether they (those who opposed his report) read books or not, they are afraid of the books. Only fascists fear the books. In 1935, a library was set ablaze in Germany. In Jaffna, a library was burnt because they are afraid of the enlightenment from the books,” he added.

In his response, BJP state president K Annamalai said Chandru has been imposing DMK’s policies as reports, which cannot be accepted.

He said, “In recommendation No.19 (c), Chandru mentions the word ‘saffronisation’ and this indicates his political stance and the objective of the report submitted by him. The recommendations to prohibit forehead marks (tilaka), wearing wristbands etc would apply only to Hindu students. Being part of the committee appointed by the DMK government which has opened Tasmac shops in every street, students need not take classes on moral instruction,” he added.