Chennai man arrested for stabbing nine-day-old daughter to death with scissors

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Vyasarpadi police on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing to death his nine-day-old daughter with a pair of scissors.

The police said that the man was upset that his third child, born on June 29, was a girl. He already has two daughters aged four and two-and-a-half.

According to the police, the arrested man was identified as Rajkumar (38), a daily wage labourer.

On July 7, Rajkumar told his wife that their newborn child had developed a medical complication and her intestine had burst. The child was taken to a government hospital. The child died on July 9.

After a postmortem, the body was handed over to the parents.

However, the postmortem report said that the injury suffered by the child was caused by a sharp object.

The police and the district child welfare officials were alerted. The police conducted an inquiry, during which Rajkumar reportedly confessed to stabbing the child.

Soon after the body was handed over to them, he forcibly made his wife cremate the child, the police said. Rajkumar was arrested and sent for judicial remand on Wednesday.