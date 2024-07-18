Compound from brown seaweed may cure arthritis: University of Madras

CHENNAI: The initial findings of a study by the biotechnology department of University of Madras suggest that Fucoidan, a compound derived from brown seaweed collected from Ramanathapuram, may potentially be effective in controlling and treating severe joint inflammation and rheumatoid arthritis.

The researchers have investigated the effectiveness of the seaweed on arthritis by testing it on Wistar male rats and have found positive results. They are planning to conduct pre-clinical tests on more animals.

Principal researcher Elumalai Sanniyasi said, “Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are the only therapeutics for treating rheumatoid arthritis, and long-term intake causes serious side effects on human organs. Hence, an effective herbal medicine would be beneficial.”

The researchers explained that Fucoidan shows bioactive potential. Five varieties of brown algae were collected from Olaikuda and Pudumadam. The Fucoidan from Turbinaria decurrens variety showed anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritis activity, said the researchers.

“The study was done on five different rat groups and the one treated with high doses of fucoidan showed significant improvement in paw edema in the rat foot.

“The fucoidan could be a potential dietary supplement to treat inflammation and arthritis,” added the researchers.