Operational cost of CNG buses 13 per cent cheaper than diesel vehicles: Study

CHENNAI: The trial study of government buses running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which is 12% to 13% cheaper than diesel, has yielded encouraging results, reducing average fuel expenses by Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 per km. Additionally, the CNG buses achieved a mileage of 6 to 6.98 km per litre compared to 5.2 to 5.96 km for diesel buses. The average price of CNG is Rs 75 to Rs 79 per litre, depending on the supplier, while high-speed diesel is Rs 91.5 per litre.

Conducted by Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services, a technical arm of transport department, the study revealed that six buses (two each from Madurai, Salem, and Kumbakonam corporations of TNSTC) run on CNG fuel for more than 50 days are not only cost-effective but also offers better mileage compared to diesel. Moreover, it also showed that the cost of around Rs 6 lakh to convert a bus to CNG can be recovered in a month.

Official sources noted that the savings in operational expenses could amount to several crores of rupees with a large-scale migration to CNG. A study on five more CNG buses operated by Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram corporations is under way.

K Phanindra Reddy, secretary of the state transport department, told TNIE that the study assessed cost savings from increased mileage, reduced fuel expenses, and the performance of the companies involved in the conversion of buses. “The expenses of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per bus incurred for converting a diesel bus to CNG can be recovered within a month. The CNG buses performed better during daytime operations. However, minor leaks were reported at night. With these encouraging results, staff will receive more training on the usage and maintenance of CNG buses.”