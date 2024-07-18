OPS, Nainar Nagendran, and Vijaya Prabhakaran challenge Lok Sabha election results in Madras HC

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam and two other leaders have filed petitions in Madras High Court challenging the victory of their rival candidates in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

OPS, who was sacked from AIADMK, contested as an independent backed by BJP from Ramanathapuram constituency. He lost to K Navas Kani of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who contested as part of the INDIA bloc led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, with a margin of 1.67 lakh votes.

He visited the Madras High Court on Thursday accompanied by his lawyers and filed the election petition challenging the victory of Kani, who won from the constituency for the consecutive second term.