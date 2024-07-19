110 trees axed in Kodaikanal taluk to quell power outages

DINDIGUL : In a bid to resolve power disruption issues, the Kodaikanal division of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) carried out a clearance drive in Kodaikanal taluk and axed as many as 110 trees in the past four days.

According to official sources, 50 trees were felled in Melmalai, while the rest were cleared from other regions of the Kodaikannal division.

Speaking to TNIE, a top official from Tangedco (Kodaikanal) said, "Strong winds and rains have been causing adverse impacts on hill slopes and the Kodaikanal town for the past few days, causing massive power disruption in several areas. In addition to pruning branches, we were forced to clear trees in locations in Kodaikanal taluk."

In Pannaikadu division, 60 trees were cleared in Vadavanji, Koodathur, Pachalur, Chembaram and other locations. A total of 50 staff, including, gangmen and EB linemen, were involved in the clearance drive.

In several regions, power disruptions could not be resolved for more than five hours, whereas the restoration of power lines was hectic in other regions, the official said.

"It took us more than half a day to reach the locations and restore the damaged power lines. Besides, around five electric poles were broken in the Kodaikannal division, as they were made of concrete. However, no poles were damaged in the Pannaikadu section, as all of them were made of iron," the official added.