Armstrong murder case: Search on for BJP worker

CHENNAI: The Chennai police are probing a network of high-profile history-sheeters and their ties in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong. So far, 14 people have been arrested in the case, of them, one was killed in a police encounter on Sunday.

The police revealed that they are searching for a BJP functionary M Anjalai (48) from North Chennai.

A B-category history-sheeter, Anjalai is the partner of murdered rowdy ‘Arcot’ Suresh, whose brother ‘Ponnai’ Balu and his relative were among the first eight persons arrested in the case.

D Selvaraj (49) from Thiruninravur, a BJP functionary in Thiruvallur, was also arrested soon after the murder. Police sources said the arrests were made based on monetary transactions and that more history-sheeters are on their radar, especially an influential one in North Chennai.