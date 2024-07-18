Armstrong murder: One more associated with BJP arrested; AIADMK expels arrested lawyer

CHENNAI: Chennai police late on Wednesday night arrested one more person, associated with the BJP, in the K Armstrong murder case, source said.

According to the police, the arrested person, identified as the latest accused in the case, is D Selvaraj (49), a resident of Thiruninravur, who also happens to be the president of BJP's minority mandal in the area in Thiruvallur district.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued a statement on Thursday, expelling advocate S. Malarkodi, who was among the three persons arrested earlier on Wednesday, from the party.

Malarkodi was the joint secretary of Triplicane west wing unit of the party.

In his statement, EPS said Malarkodi has been removed from all posts and primary membership of the party since she has acted against the ideals and principles of the party.

Another woman M Anjalai (48), who is a low-level functionary of the BJP in north Chennai, is absconding in the case, police source said, adding that they are searching for her.

Police sources said these arrests were made on the basis of money transactions between those accused in this case.

Anjalai is a history-sheeter, who is believed to be a partner of murdered history-sheeter 'Arcot' Suresh, a police source said.

Suresh was murdered in August 2023 and his brother Ponnai Balu is one of the accused arrested in the Armstrong murder case.

Armstrong was the state president of BSP and a popular Ambedkarite leader in North Chennai.

Apart from Malarkodi, the police had arrested one Hariharan and Sathish as well on Wednesday. Malarkodi is the wife of Sekar, a history-sheeter who was murdered in 2001.One of the accused in that case, Mylai Siva, was murdered in March 2021. Malarkodi's sons were arrested in that case.