TN BSP chief Armstrong hacked to death by gang in Chennai, eight suspects held

CHENNAI: K Armstrong (52), state president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by an unidentified six-member gang near Sembium in Chennai on Friday evening. Late in the night, Chennai police said that they had secured eight suspects.

According to police, Armstrong, along with a few of his party cadres, was overseeing the construction work of a building at Venugopal Street in Sembium near Perambur around 7pm when the gang, dressed up as food delivery executives, arrived on three bikes and surrounded him. They hacked him with knives and fled the spot, leaving Armstrong in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road where the doctors declared him brought-dead. His body was then sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a postmortem. The Chennai City police have formed 10 special teams, led by Additional Commissioner, Chennai (North) Asra Garg, to probe the case. Two associates of Armstrong who sustained injury in the attack were hospitalised.

A case has been filed. Police are checking CCTV footage and Armstrong’s phone records to identify the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope I Eswaran and Assistant Commissioner Praveen Kumar went to the spot and conducted inquiries.