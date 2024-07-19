Car driven by teen mows down migrant worker in Avinashi

COIMBATORE: A worker from West Bengal was killed by a speeding car driven by a 17-year-old boy on Avinashi Road near Peelamedu in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The vehicle went on to hit the median and catch fire trapping the Class 12 student inside the car.The boy was eventually rescued by construction workers on the spot.

Police registered a case against the boy, his father for allowing him to drive and his grandfather who owned the car.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Vera (23) from Jamboni village in Jhargram district of West Bengal. He was engaged in construction work on the Avinashi Road elevated corridor. The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-East) said the boy, who studies at a private school, resides at Sowripalayam.

The boy allegedly took the car when his parents were asleep. At around 12.50 am on Wednesday, while trying to overtake a call taxi on the Avinashi road, the minor lost control of the car and hit the construction worker, who was regulating traffic near the flyover construction site.

Case against boy, his father and granddad

The car caught fire after hitting the median and was gutted. Fire brigades from the Peelamedu Fire Station put out the fire.

The boy, who sustained minor injuries, was sent to a private hospital.

Vera’s body was sent to the Government Medical College and ESI hospital near Singanallur for postmortem.

Later, the body was handed over to the relatives. The TIW East police have registered a case against the boy, his father, a businessman, and his grandfather under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of BNS Act and 199 A of the Motor Vehicle Act.