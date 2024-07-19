Civil Supplies CID seizes 550 kg ration rice near Panruti; two arrested

CUDDALORE: Two persons were arrested by the Civil Supplies CID for smuggling 550 kg ration rice near Panruti, on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub Inspector K Santhosh, intercepted a mini lorry which carried 550 kg of ration rice in 11 bags, on the Panruti to Karumbur road near Puthupettai.

The arrested individuals were identified as P Ravichandran (35) from Nariyangkinarupatti near Semedu, Namakkal district, and G Tirumorthi (52) from Kizhamotur near Katpadi, Vellore district.

“A case has been filed under the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955,” a police official said.