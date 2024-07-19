Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar arrested in another case

KARUR: The Vangal police in Karur formally arrested AIADMK ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Thursday in connection with a separate case involving the alleged Rs 100-crore land fraud over which he is currently under judicial remand at the Central Prison in Tiruchy.

According to the police, M Prakash of Vangal, owner of the contentious 22-acre land parcel, on June 14 lodged a complaint against Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar with the Karur city police.

In his complaint, Prakash stated that Vijayabhaskar and his associates threatened his wife and daughter, and fraudulently transferred his land parcel worth Rs 100 crore in Karur to four individuals.

The complaint was forwarded to the Vangal police, who then on June 22 registered a case against 13 people, including Vijayabhaskar and Sekar.

Following up on it, the Vangal police formally arrested Vijayabhaskar, who is under judicial remand at the Central Prison in Tiruchy over a separate case into the alleged land fraud being investigated by the CB-CID police, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district principal sessions court in Karur the same evening adjourned hearing into a bail petition moved by Vijayabhaskar to July 22.