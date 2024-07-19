No let-up in rains, road traffic hit in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: A holiday has been declared for schools in Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Pandalur, and Kunda Taluks on Thursday in view of the heavy rains in the region for the last few days.
The holiday was announced by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bavya Tanneru who took charge on Wednesday.
Rain continued across the district on Thursday as well. The district had received an average rainfall of 42.71 millimetre in the last 24 hours ending 8am on Thursday. Avalanchi received the highest rainfall of 204 mm and Emerald received 123 mm.
A tree fell on the Pollachi-Valparai hill road at 5 am and traffic movements were affected for more than two hours.
Due to flooding of the ground-level bridge a large number of workers could not reach the Anali tea estate for work.
Valparai Municipality personnel urged the public to take shelter at the municipality community hall where a temporary relief camp has been set up for those affected by the flood. However, the situation is normal so far.
“Vaazhaithottam and Kamaraj Nagar which are low-lying areas in the town often get inundated during heavy rain. However, there were no reports of inundation of houses here,” said municipal sources.
Moreover, a section of the Oosimalai Road caved in due to poor construction. Water was seen gushing under it after the cave-in though during the rainy season water flows through the channel under the road. Residents claimed the contractor laid a poor bituminous road over the channel.
However, sources in the Municipality said, “The contractor has not completed the work and a culvert has to be constructed and then the side wall would also need to be raised. Finally, a bitumen road will be laid. However, only the base bitumen road has been laid so far.” Kovai Courtallam waterfall near Chadivayal was closed due to heavy water flow.
Meanwhile, Tourism Minister K Ramachandran along with the Nilgiris additional district collector HR Koushik inspected a landslide-hit area in Ithalar Panchayat on Thursday.
“The soil became wet leading to the landslide despite a retaining wall. The loose soil entered houses after the wall collapsed. The residential area is close to a water body,” said Ramachandran.
“After discussion, we have decided to construct another revetment (retaining wall) to prevent such landslides in future. A DPR will be prepared by the Ithalar Panchayat and the same will be sent for approval,” he added.
On Thursday evening the minister also interacted with the people taking shelter at a temporary relief camp.