No let-up in rains, road traffic hit in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: A holiday has been declared for schools in Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Pandalur, and Kunda Taluks on Thursday in view of the heavy rains in the region for the last few days.

The holiday was announced by Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bavya Tanneru who took charge on Wednesday.

Rain continued across the district on Thursday as well. The district had received an average rainfall of 42.71 millimetre in the last 24 hours ending 8am on Thursday. Avalanchi received the highest rainfall of 204 mm and Emerald received 123 mm.

A tree fell on the Pollachi-Valparai hill road at 5 am and traffic movements were affected for more than two hours.

Due to flooding of the ground-level bridge a large number of workers could not reach the Anali tea estate for work.

Valparai Municipality personnel urged the public to take shelter at the municipality community hall where a temporary relief camp has been set up for those affected by the flood. However, the situation is normal so far.

“Vaazhaithottam and Kamaraj Nagar which are low-lying areas in the town often get inundated during heavy rain. However, there were no reports of inundation of houses here,” said municipal sources.