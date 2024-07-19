Private bus goes up in flames in Erode, none injured

COIMBATORE : Fifteen passengers, a driver and a cleaner had a narrow escape after a private bus went up in flames near Chithode in Erode district. The bus was on its way to Coimbatore from Chennai. The bus started its journey on Wednesday night from Chennai with 15 passengers.

In the wee hours of Thursday when it came near Chithode, the driver Karthikeyan noticed fire in the front portion. Immediately he parked the bus along the roadside and alerted passengers and his crew to deboard the bus. They then alerted the Fire and rescue personnel through police and tried to douse the fire.

By the time, fire and rescue personnel from Bhavani doused the flames, the bus was completely gutted. An alternative bus was arranged for passengers to reach their destinations. Chithode Police have initiated a probe.