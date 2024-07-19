TN CM Stalin recollects 1967 Tamil Nadu Day resolution

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday recalled how the Assembly, on July 18, 1967, adopted a resolution moved by the then Chief Minister CN Annadurai for changing the name of the state to Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister, in a post on platform X, posted a brief video in which Annadurai is seen speaking on July 18, 1967, and saying ‘Hail Tamil Nadu’ thrice.

After assuming office of chief minister, Stalin ordered that the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations should take place on July 18 instead of November 1.