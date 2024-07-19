Worm found in sambar at hotel in Ottanchatram, inquiry ordered

DINDIGUL : After a farmer alleged that a worm was found in sambar served at a hotel in Ottanchatram of Dindigul, food safety officials have ordered an inquiry.

According to sources, the complainant Suresh (54) went to a popular eatery and ordered parotta. When he found it to be stale, he questioned the waiter, who replaced it with dosa and sambar. However, he found the worm in the sambar and questioned the server.

When the hotel authorities did not respond positively, he videotaped the incident and shared it on social media platforms. He further said that he was unsure if the worm was in the sambar or the vegetables in it.

A Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official from Dindigul said, “The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, and we received a complaint on Wednesday. We have launched an inquiry and a food safety officer has been deputed to collect the samples. Based on the outcome of the inquiry, appropriate action will be taken.”