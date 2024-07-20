32 Smart City projects in Puducherry shelved

PUDUCHERRY: Thirty-two of the 66 developmental projects planned under the Smart City initiative to address traffic, sewage, market facilities and parking issues have been dropped, disappointing residents and authorities alike.

The initial outlay of the projects was Rs 1,056 crore, which has dropped to approximately Rs 620 crore for implementing 34 projects. The union government, typically contributing to 50% of the funds, saw its contributions go underutilised, while the cash-starved union territory missed out on crucial central funds.

Among the projects shelved is the proposal to set up two sewage treatment plants (STPs), each with a capacity of 5.5 MLD, at Lawspet and Dubrayanpet at Rs 21 crore. This coincides with a period when sewage management issues have become acute, with overflowing sewage from manholes plaguing urban areas and causing toxic gas leaks, with one such incident claiming three lives recently.

The improvement of Marapalam Junction by widening and constructing a road overbridge on the Puducherry-Cuddalore Road, costing Rs 75 crore, was dropped, as the government backed out from land acquisition. The project aimed to decongest the junction, which is a critical point for vehicles from north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry heading towards Cuddalore.

The much-anticipated Multi-Level Car Parking project (MLCP) at the Old Jail complex, intended to alleviate traffic congestion caused by parking woes in the main town, has been abandoned. Planned for two sites, including the old jail premises on Nehru Street with an estimate of Rs 20 crore, the project faced a deadlock due to a lack of consensus between the bureaucracy and the elected government. No agreement was reached, despite the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) preparing detailed project reports a few times.

With water becoming scarce and the Public Health division of the PWD looking for new sources to supply quality drinking water, all projects planned to monitor usage and regulate water supply have been dropped. Additionally, plans to install water ATMs at 50 locations for RO water have been scrapped. The installation of Rs 22.05-crore-worth rooftop solar systems in public buildings met a similar fate.

The plan to modernise the old Goubert Market with a three-story complex worth Rs 53 crore was shelved due to traders not vacating the premises fearing delays in completion.

These setbacks highlight Puducherry's challenges in realising its Smart City ambitions amid financial and bureaucratic hurdles, leaving residents in need of alternative solutions for urban development.