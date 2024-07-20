All water, dam-related data to be available online by July-end in TN

CHENNAI: The state government is set to launch a new Water Resources Information and Management System by the end of this month to make all water-related data, including reservoir storage and inflow, available online. Some of the relevant data sets will be made available online to the public.

A senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official said, “The aim is to gather all existing data from various sources to create a single portal. This will serve as the central source for water-related information, aiding future planning by any department.”

The WRD has completed nearly 95% of the project. The official added that once the portal is active, it will even help in identifying illegal activities such as encroachments on waterbodies or water theft.

The portal will act as a central repository of water-related data, ensuring all government departments have accurate information for planning and policy-making.

Another official highlighted that the advanced features of the portal include real-time dashboard modules, which are already in beta testing. These modules integrate data from sources like the Central Water Commission, the Indian Meteorological Department, ISRO, and others.

“The real-time dashboard has seven modules covering rainfall, reservoirs, irrigation tanks, groundwater, river gauges, soil moisture, and evapotranspiration. Inflow forecasting, reservoir operations optimisation, water audit, and deficit water indent modules have also been completed,” he detailed.

WRD manages 90 reservoirs across the state, and the portal will host comprehensive data, including water levels and flow rates. This digital portal, being developed at a cost of `30 crore with financial support from NABARD, marks a milestone in the state’s water management efforts, officials said. It is expected to revolutionise the way water resources are monitored and conserved in Tamil Nadu, ensuring a sustainable future for all.

The state government has formed an apex, executive, and expert committee to review, coordinate, and guide the implementation.