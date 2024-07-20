Arrack, toddy merchants threaten to surrender licence, seek CM Rangasamy's intervention

PUDUCHERRY: Accusing the police of harassing licensed liquor shop owners, arrack and toddy Merchants' Association on Friday petitioned the chief minister seeking his intervention or risk the surrender of their licences. The association, representing nearly 80 members, alleged the police threatened owners of licensed liquor outlets with arrest under the Goondas Act, if illicit liquor was seized.

The association's general secretary L Arulraj said the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy has intensified their plight. He said the incident was unrelated to Puducherry's licensed liquor outlets to which state-owned Puducherry Distilleries Limited supplies their commodities. He emphasised that traders participated in the government-sanctioned auction for toddy and arrack shops for 2024-2025.

The petitioners argued the local police allegedly harassed shop owners, even when Tamil Nadu residents purchased legal arrack in Puducherry and took it back to their home state. Such a situation, they claim, makes it nearly impossible to operate their businesses. Considering the Rs 120-crore revenue contribution from arrack and toddy shops last year, the association sought the intervention of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.