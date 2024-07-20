Breakfast scheme helps improve human resource capital in Tamil Nadu

Abiding by the philosophy of Dravidian Model, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has given a renewed push to the education sector in the state. Apart from enhancing the nutrition of school kids, one of the flagship programmes of his government – the morning breakfast scheme – aims to improve the human resource capital of the state in the long run.

The scheme coverage was extended to more aided schools by the chief minister on Monday. Around 24 lakh students now benefit from the scheme, making Tamil Nadu the first region in the world to offer breakfast in schools on such a large scale. Though the scheme will cost the exchequer Rs 500 crore, its short term and long term benefits will be massive.

Some may naively deride interventions like these as freebies, only progressive schemes such as these implemented by the Dravidian parties have made Tamil Nadu the numero uno state in India on human resources development. In fact, the much acclaimed mid-day meal scheme, now emulated across India, was introduced in Madras State (now Tamil Nadu) by the Justice Party (precursor of the DMK party) way back in 1921. Since then, Tamil Nadu has been a role model to the rest of India in evidence-based social interventions.

The rationale for introducing the morning breakfast schemecan be realised from a baseline study conducted among children aged 5-12, which identified that 43% did not consume breakfast daily or took it occasionally. As much as 17% were found to never eat breakfast before going to school. The study further identified that the problem of skipping breakfast was more profound among children from the bottom 40 percentile of income, or rather whose parents, particularly mothers, are daily wage labourers.