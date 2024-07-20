Cops say Cuddalore triple murder fallout of rumours of affair, arrest two youth

CUDDALORE: Two youth were arrested in connection with the murder of three people – a woman, her son and her grandson – in Karamanikuppam.

The suspects have been identified as P Sankar Anand (21) and M Sahul Hameed (20). Sources said in his confession, Sankar said he had developed bad blood with S Suthankumar (40) as his mother had died by suicide last year after rumours linking a romantic relationship between her and Suthankumar spread in the area.

It was on Monday that Suthankumar, a software engineer employed in a Bengaluru firm, his mother S Kamaleswari (60) and his son S Nishanth (10) were found murdered at their house in Karamanikuppam. Six teams were formed under Panruti Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police V Palani to investigate the case.

Sources said Suthankumar was divorced and was in a live-in relationship with a Bengaluru-based woman, for whom Nishanth was born.

Following the investigation, the police team zeroed in on Sankar and found that he had been absconding since Sunday and his phone was switched off. Police caught him from Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district on Thursday and brought him to Cuddalore for further investigation.

Police said on July 12 night, Sankar acted normally for the next two days, and on Sunday night, with the help of his friend Sahul Hameed of the same area, he bought petrol, poured it on the bodies and set them afire.

Both suspects have been remanded after court proceedings.

Police have seized 6.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and `6,000 in cash stolen from the house.