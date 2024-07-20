Nobel laureate calls climate change the biggest challenge

CHENNAI: Nobel Laureate Dr Brian K Kobilka, addressing the 61st convocation of IIT Madras on Friday, said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the many challenges the world is facing. “The evolution of AI is likely to lead to great advances in science and medicine. However, we now know that it can be used as a weapon,” said Kobilka.

According to him, the other major challenges include the evolution of viruses that may spark another pandemic, the wars in the Middle East, Africa, and Ukraine that do not appear to have an end, the threat of nuclear confrontation, and poverty. “However, climate change is the greatest challenge of all,” he noted.

Kobilka, who was awarded the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 2012 said, “We may end wars, prevent a nuclear confrontation and reduce world poverty but climate change may be irreversible. My generation largely ignored this threat, leaving the problem to your generation.” Kobilka shared hope that some of the students would consider careers that will help address these challenges.

V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, awarded degrees to 2,636 graduates including 764 BTech, 277 Dual Degree BTech and MTech, 481 MTech, 151 MSc, 42 MA, 50 Executive MBA, 84 MBA, 236 MS, and 107 Web-enabled MTech for executives.