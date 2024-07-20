Outgoing Perambalur collector's initiatives win her a place in people’s hearts

PERAMBALUR: Former Collector K Karpagam's contributions for Perambalur in her 1.5 year stint, ranging from improving waterbodies to assisting school dropouts, has made her a favourite among many. She was replaced by the new collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau on Friday.

Back in February 2023 when Karpagam took charge, she assured to focus on water issues and agriculture. She was able to accelerate the construction of a check dam across Marudaiyaru river in Kottarai, a Rs 149 crore project which was delayed since 2016. The project is now 95% complete and will help irrigate thousands of acres.

The collector also took up the improvement of drinking water facilities through TWAD and Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) to alleviate issues in municipal and rural areas. The collector also directed desilting of 1,000 waterbodies under the PWD and RD departments and establishing a pond in 121 panchayats under the Amrit Sarovar Mission. In order to address encroachment issues, the collector in her tenure had identified 800 hectares of encroached land and cleared them. She also took up the initiative of planting 12 lakh saplings in various locations to increase greenery in the district.

The collector's plan to do away with encroachments on the Thuraimangalam Lake in town and develop the area has also come to fruition. Before attending public grievance meetings every Monday, the collector used to meet differently-abled persons. Karpagam was also at the forefront in providing welfare assistance to nearly 1,000 disabled people by providing them with disability-friendly technology. S Annamalai, a differently-abled person said, "I could not afford a wheelchair. When I submitted a petition to the collector I was astonished at the pace at which the grievance was redressed."

She had identified 236 children who had lost one or both parents and ensured that they benefit from the 'Mission Vatsalya' scheme. About 1,430 dropped-out students were identified and 954 among them were given a chance for higher education through a government scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, Karpagam said, "After taking charge here, I have focussed on doing my duty to the fullest. I was determined to solve them, particularly drinking water issues in settlements, through review meetings with departments concerned." C Anbudurai, an activist said, "The collector was always close to the people. She even communicated with them via WhatsApp. Her initiatives encouraging social activists and preventing littering in waterbodies were commendable."