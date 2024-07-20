Vellore, three districts get classrooms, school buildings worth Rs 40 crore

VELLORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated multiple infrastructure facilities for schools across the state via video conference. As a part of the virtual event, facilities were inaugurated in Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai.

In Vellore, the CM inaugurated 14 new classrooms, which were built under the NABARD scheme at a cost of Rs 2.97 crore, constructed at EVR Nagammaiyar Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Kosapet. In Tirupattur, the CM launched 16 new buildings for government schools constructed at a cost of Rs 9.28 crore. While buildings for 11 government primary schools were built under Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme at a cost of Rs 4.20 crore, five government high school and higher-secondary schools were built at the cost of Rs 5.08 crore under NABARD scheme, an official release said.

Tiruvannamalai got a new integrated chief educational officer's office inside the collector office premises. Spanning over 34,195 square feet, the building was constructed at a cost of Rs 19.50 crore. In Ranipet, the CM inaugurated 16 government school buildings, at the cost of Rs 6.33 crore.

Among these projects, the government girls' higher secondary school in Arcot municipality was renovated under the "1000 Schools Project" at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore. Additionally, a new school building at Tajpura Panchayat Union Middle School was constructed under the Child-Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme for Rs 30.61 lakh, the release added.