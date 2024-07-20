Woman, 2 daughters found dead in TN, husband missing

DHARMAPURI: A woman and her two daughters were found dead in their home at Chinnabargur, near Bargur, on Friday. The woman's husband is missing. Police suspect suicide as the family was in debt and used to quarrel often.

The dead were R Usha (37) and daughters Nivetha (17) and Sharmila (13).

"Usha's husband K Ramesh (45) is a casual labourer. The family had borrowed money from multiple sources. On Thursday, Ramesh and Usha had quarrelled over repayment of Rs 5,000 which they had borrowed," police said.

On Friday, Ramesh contacted his brother Ganeshan, who is in Bengaluru, but the call got cut. Since Ganeshan had heard a strange alarming noise in the background, he asked their father Kathavarayan to check.

Kathavarayan contacted Ramesh, but he did not respond properly and disconnected the call. Kathavarayan rushed to Ramesh's home and found the three dead, police added.

Ramesh was thereafter not to be found and efforts were on to trace him.

Bargur police sent the bodies for postmortem to the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Thangadurai said, "During preliminary investigation, we found out that the family was facing pressure due to debt and this had led to problems. We are investigating."