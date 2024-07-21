Chennai’s first pet park likely at Teynampet

CHENNAI: Amid calls for designated spaces for pets, the city corporation has set the ball rolling for a pet park at Demonte Colony street in the Teynampet zone on a pilot basis.

While the idea of a pet park has been floated several times from 2018, the project has not materialised until now. In 2018, the proposal was deferred by the smart city board of directors stating that there was no ‘immediate need’ for a pet park in the city. Now, with multiple cases of human-dog conflict in the city, the proposal has been finalised since officials are considering designated spaces for pets as a possible solution. Landscaping tenders are likely to be called for.

The project will be taken up on an initial allocation of Rs 1 crore and will be able to accommodate around 30 dogs. This will come up in the existing corporation park in Demonte Colony street which will be partitioned for the pet park and will have walking space and a play area for dogs.

Officials said they finalised the location because of it being away from busy roads and a large number of licensed pet owners living in the area.

“Pet licences are not mandated for entry although we encourage all pet owners apply and receive a licence. But, from the applications received so far, we noticed that there was a substantial number of licensed pet owners in the area who might find the facility useful,” a corporation official said.

After recent instances of attack by strays and pet dogs, some pet owners said they have been at facing hostility from time to time.

“Some people don’t like it when you walk your pets on the streets and pick up a fight, especially in the last few months. Separate spaces like parks are welcome because they allow pet owners to socialise while also exercising their dogs,” said Sai Sharan from Alwarpet.

Corporation officials said this would be the first such space in the city but officials are looking to identify more such spaces based on feedback from the Demonte Colony park.