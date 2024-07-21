Five-member panel formed to suggest reforms in DMK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday constituted a five-member coordination committee to recommend changes and organisational reforms to be implemented within the party to face the 2026 Assembly election.

Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and party’s organisation secretary RS Bharathi will be part of the committee, according to a statement issued by the chief minister.

The statement said the committee will make its recommendations to the party president and the leadership. It recalled how a coordination committee was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to coordinate and supervise the work carried out by the party. The committee excellently performed its duties, it added.

The committee formed ahead of 2024 election had the same members. While that committee was constituted only two months before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election, the formation of the present committee nearly two years ahead of the Assembly election is seen as a significant move.