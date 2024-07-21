Flood alert along Cauvery banks in Karnataka's Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri District Collector K Santhi issued a flood alert along the banks of the Cauvery River at Hogenakkal after water inflow levels there reached 70,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The collector inspected the increasing inflow levels at Hogenakkal and thereafter issued a flood alert requesting people on the shores of the Cauvery to move to elevated areas.

In a press statement, Collector stated, “On Saturday morning inflow levels in Hogenakkal had reached 61,000 cusecs due to rain in the Cauvery water catchment areas in Kerala and Karnataka. This coupled with the release of 75,500 cusecs of water from the Kabini and Krishnasagar dams have led to an increase in water levels and in the upcoming days the inflow is expected to reach over one lakh cusecs. Hence as a precaution, an alert has been issued.”

Further Collector Santhi added, “On Friday morning water levels had reached 45,000 cusecs and on Saturday morning inflow had increased to 61,000 cusecs. By Saturday evening inflow had again increased to 70,0000 cusecs.”

Revenue officials said, “Due to the increasing inflow, coracle operations have been stopped for the fifth consecutive day and tourism activities have also been halted in Cinefalls and other sites. Further arrangements have been made in the Uttamalai government school to ensure the safety of people in the low-lying areas.”

“Central Water Commission is monitoring the situation,” officials added.