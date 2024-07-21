Microsoft outage: 23 flight services hit in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ordeal of air passengers at Chennai airport came to an end on Saturday after airline systems recovered around 11 am from the global Crowdstrike outage faced by computers running on Microsoft Windows.

Chennai airport spokesperson said though some airlines reported to have sorted out the technical glitch around 4 am, the cascading impact due to cancellations and delays on Friday continued to impact the schedule, with 23 flight services including arrivals and departures were impacted on Saturday.

He said normalcy returned after 11 am, with airlines providing check-in and management services. Earlier, the airlines initiated manual check-ins to minimise disruption to passengers and flight schedules. On Friday, services of several airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Air Asia and Air India Express, were hit.

As per information available, out of the total 245 flights, 111 domestic flights were delayed and 20 were cancelled. Out of the 60 international flights, 23 have been delayed with no cancellation. On Saturday, the airport was crowded, as many airlines were doing manual check-ins. Passengers were made to wait due to the slow process.