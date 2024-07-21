New SOP to make Tamil Nadu buses disabled-friendly

CHENNAI: In an attempt to make public transport services disabled-friendly, the state transport corporations have issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for drivers and conductors of government buses to make travel comfortable for disabled passengers.

One of the key points of the new SOP, issued based on a directive from the transport department secretary, is the mandatory feedback mechanism to be implemented to receive responses from disabled passengers.

Each transport corporation has to come up with a system to collect feedback from disabled passengers, based on which suitable guidance must be provided to drivers and conductors at their monthly training session, a top official of the transport department said.

“Making sure drivers and conductors are sensitive to needs of disabled persons is important. Corporations should engage with them to understand their needs,” he said.

‘Regular revision of SOP vital to keep them relevant’

Highlighting that revising the SOP regularly is crucial to keep them relevant, he said that treating all passengers, including women, senior citizens, and disabled persons with compassion is a continuous process that requires frequent training.

The new SOP also mandates that seats reserved for disabled persons must have clear and visible stickers, making it easier for them to identify and use these seats. If the stickers are torn or damaged, they should be promptly replaced. Additionally, if another passenger is occupying a reserved seat when a disabled person boards the bus, the conductor must ensure that the seat is vacated for the disabled person.

Persons with 40% disabilities and above, along with their escorts, can travel for free in white-board buses using the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card issued by the central government or the National Identity Disability Card (NIDC) issued by the differently abled welfare offices in the state. The conductor must provide free tickets for both.

All disabled persons can travel in government buses across the state with a 75% concession on the ticket fare using a UDID or NIDC. The necessary ticket should also be provided to them. Disabled persons should be given the required assistance while boarding and deboarding the buses, and it should be ensured that they are treated with respect. In case of medical emergencies, they should be given the necessary first aid.

However, disabled persons say that despite the issuance of new SOPs, they continue to face ill-treatment while travelling in government buses. “While this is a welcome move, we are aware of at least five to six incidents reported across the state on a daily basis. Conductors often engage in fighting, questioning the disability of a person despite being shown a valid certificate leading to problems,” said S Namburajan, state vice-president of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC)