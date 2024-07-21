Nipah outbreak: TN instructs officials to hold surveillance in districts bordering Kerala

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has directed health officials to strengthen surveillance in districts bordering Kerala, after the Nipah-virus was detected in the neighbouring state.

In an advisory, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine instructed the department officials to screen all symptomatic cases of Nipah, using protective equipment to prevent the spread of the infection to those administering the test.

The department has instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services to strengthen the surveillance on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (fever with altered sensorium) in the bordering districts of Kerala.

A boy in Kerala who had those symptoms passed away, and his sample tested positive for Nipah.

Those cases admitted from the bordering districts of Kerala, especially Kozhikode and Malappuram, should be followed up, the advisory said.