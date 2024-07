Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 21

CHENNAI : Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday (July 22) to facilitate maintenance work.

Tondiarpet: Nethaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kumaran nagar, Sivaji Nagar, Suntharampillai nagar, E.H.Road, Annaisathiya Nagar, Pattel Nagar, Parameshwaran nagar, Ajeez nagar, Navalur Quarters, Durgadevi nagar, Basin Road, Burma colony, Rajeevagandhi nagar, Karunanithi nagar, Indraganthi nagar, CISF Quarters, Nedunchezhiyan nagar, Vaidhiyanathan street, Cornation nagar, Ezhil nagar, Chandrasekar nagar, K.H.Road, Mooppanar nagar, Manali salai, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Meenambal nagar, Anna nagar, JJ Nagar, Sunnambukalvai, VOC Nagar, Karumariyamman nagar, Madha koil street, Thiyagappachetti street, Jeeva nagar, Kamaraj nagar, Sudhandirapuram, Sigiranthapalayam, Motchapuram, Bharathi nagar, Bharahi nagar Quarters, Rickshaw Colony, New Sastri Nagar.

IT Corridor: Ananda Nagar, 200 feet Radiall Road and Part of Sai Nagar.

Pallavaram: Mallika Nagar, P.V. Vaithiyalingam Road, Kattambomman Nagar, R.K.V. Avenue, Thirumurugan Nagar, Manickam Nagar, Vel’s College Main Road and Past of Bangaru Nagar East.

Adyar: Gandhi Nagar 2nd Main Road, Gandhi Nagar 2nd cross street and part of Gandhi Nagar 3rd Main Road.