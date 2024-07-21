Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary inspects Rs 5-crore emergency centre, monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the renovation work on the State Emergency Operations Centre which is being equipped with better communication facilities and technological infrastructure at a cost of Rs 5.12 crore at Ezhilagam on Saturday.

The centre will have a multi-disciplinary coordination hall with technological facilities, including district-wise disaster monitoring facility with real-time data, real-time flood forecast, a control room and a media centre.

“The real-time flood forecast will help us determine the existing water capacity, expected increase in water flow based on rain and the quantum of water to be released from lakes,” Meena told reporters.

This centre, used for monitoring relief activities, will receive information from nodal agencies such as India Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Geological Survey of India to tackle heavy rain, cyclone, floods, landslide and earthquake.

Meena also inspected various locations across the city where monsoon preparedness works are under way.

“Earlier, we reacted when floods came. This time, advanced precautionary measures, including technological preparations, are in place as we anticipate heavy rain like last year,” Meena said. Additionally, 19 decentralised disaster relief centres are being established across Chennai, along with four regional centres. These centres will be equipped with various facilities and have trained manpower.