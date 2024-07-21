Tamil Nadu: Lawmakers flayed for keeping mum on Dalit attacks, says Pa Ranjith

CHENNAI: At the end of a four-hour march seeking justice for the murdered TN BSP chief K Armstrong on Saturday, film-maker Pa Ranjith said that they would pressure the state government and Chennai police to conduct a proper investigation and get to the root of the crime.

The director, whose Neelam Cultural Centre organised the march, attacked MLAs, MPs and representatives elected from reserved constituencies for being silent when Dalits were attacked. He said all parties had failed to address Dalit issues.

Around 1,000 people, including children, youth, adults and elderly, participated in the march which started from Langs Garden Road in Egmore and ended at Rajarathinam Stadium.

Functionaries from Congress, BSP, and few other parties took part in the rally. Retired Madras HC judge D Hariparanthaman, activists such as Prince Gajendra Babu, ‘May 17’ movement’s Thirumurugan Gandhi, and members of the state SC/ST Employees Welfare Association attended the event. VCK did not take part in the rally. Blaming the government for not providing a burial space for Armstrong within the city, Ranjith said they would petition the state to get a space for the late leader in Chennai. Refuting the narrative being spun to project his organisation’s work to be against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Ranjith said, “We will never stand against you (Thirumavalavan). You are our voice”.