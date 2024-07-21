Treat complainants politely, act without bias, says Tamil Nadu ADGP

CUDDALORE: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order S Davidson conducted a meeting with police officials from Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts at the Cuddalore DSP office on Saturday evening.

North Zone IG Ashra Kark, Cuddalore SP R Rajaram, Villupuram SP Deepak Siwach, Kallakurichi SP Rajat R Chaturvedi, additional superintendents of police, and deputy superintendents of police from the three districts took part.

Davidson offered several instructions, including immediate action on complaints. "Police personnel must treat people filing complaints politely and take action without prejudice," he said.

Also, he ordered the sub-divisional heads to monitor their respective stations and respond properly to complaints and alerts from the public, which can help maintain law and order and earn goodwill. "This will also be praised by the Government," he added.