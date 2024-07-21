Will bring Tamil Nadu to standstill for Vanniyar quota, says Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss announced that the party would organise a statewide protest and bring TN to a standstill in order to get a separate quota for the Vanniyars and better reservations for SC.

The announcement was made during the 45th-anniversary celebration of the Vanniyar Sangam at Thailapuram in Villupuram. “On July 20, 1980, Vanniyar Sangam was formed with three objectives — a caste-based census, 22% reservation for Vanniyars, and an increase in SC reservation from 18% to 22%.”

He added the party’s fight secured them a 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars during the previous AIADMK regime. “However, the current government has not confirmed it. If we organise a seven-day mass protest and bring TN to a standstill, the government might agree to the quota,” he said.

Ramadoss further added the youth now are aware of who deceived them and the protest would be stronger than previous ones. “I request for the entire community’s support,” he said.

Vanniyar Sangam president PT Arulmozhi, PMK honorary president GK Mani, and other functionaries attended the event.