135 new BS VI buses added to TNSTC fleet in a week

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations have gradually begun replacing damaged and worn-out government buses with new BS VI buses, as 10 to 25 new vehicles were introduced in each region across the state. A total of 135 new buses were introduced by the Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, and Madurai TNSTC divisions between July 11 and 17, bringing the total number of new buses introduced since the DMK assumed office to 1,404. This initiative is part of the state government’s plan to introduce 7,682 new buses to enhance public transport accessibility and efficiency. These new buses are in addition to the 850 BS IV buses that were renovated and reintroduced last year.

“Of the 135 buses, 101 have been deployed on mofussil routes, while the rest replaced ordinary buses used for the free travel scheme for women and others. More buses are to be inaugurated in Tirunelveli and other places. We plan to replace 200 to 250 buses every month,” a senior official said.

In the past, the transport department would inaugurate large number of buses such as 100, 200 or 500, after being flagged off by the chief minister in Chennai. “Bus manufacturing companies and body-building units only dispatch 15 to 25 buses at a time. Holding buses for inauguration for several days leads to huge financial losses for the corporations. Considering that over 50% of the fleet (nearly 9,800 buses) is overaged, the new buses are being inducted at regional or district-level functions,” the official explained.

For town services, the government has placed an order for 552 low-floor buses, of which 352 are earmarked for MTC Chennai, 100 for TNSTC Coimbatore and 100 for TNSTC Madurai. Sources said new low-floor buses for MTC and SETC, recently dispatched by the manufacturers, are being registered at RTOs in Chennai.