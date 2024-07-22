As rain took hut, elderly woman crams life into a loo in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: In 2016, when the panchayat authorities constructed a toilet for the 75-year-old R Marimuthu outside her hut in Vettukadu village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, never did she imagine that the cramped structure would one day turn into her entire household. Ever since the hut collapsed in the monsoon last year, Marimuthu has been living in the toilet.

The illiterate woman, who lost her husband four years back, doesn’t even know whom to approach to get a new house constructed. On rainy nights, when the roof of the toilet leaks, Marimuthu takes shelter in a shed of the nearby Vijayanagar Temple.

“After my husband’s demise in 2020, I was living alone in the decade-old hut made of mud. When the structure collapsed in the heavy rains, I had no option but to move to the toilet. I stuffed the tiny space with a few basic household items and important documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, ration card, and bank passbook. I sleep just outside the space, except on rainy days,” said the elderly woman who was sitting at the toilet’s entrance when TNIE visited her place.

For her daily needs, Marimuthu relies on an old-age pension of Rs 1,200 and does collects flowers to earn Rs 30-50 per day. When there is no work or when health ailments worry her, Marimuthu sleeps with an empty stomach. Every now and then, her neighbours provide her with food.

Though Marimuthu is a mother of three, none of them are in a position to look after her. “My two daughters got married and are settled at their in-laws’ place. My son hardly earns enough to feed his own family in Puducherry. My only wish is to live in this land until my last breath,” she said. But, as per the authorities, this wish cannot be fulfilled easily because as per records, Marimuthu’s is a poramboke land where a waterbody once existed.