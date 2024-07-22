Former TN minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised for chest pain

CHENNAI: Jailed former minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to the Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening following complaints of chest pain. Doctors said his condition is currently stable.

Balaji was lodged at the Puzhal prison 400 days ago, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam.

Hospital sources, who confirmed the admission, said the former minister had complained of breathlessness and discomfort, and that tests are underway to ascertain the cause of his condition.

Doctors at the hospital said that a multi-disciplinary team has been formed to decide on the course of treatment.

According to DMK sources, Balaji was suffering from indigestion since Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, after having lunch, he reportedly vomited and complained of chest pain. Prison doctors immediately attended to him.

Balaji shifted to Omandurar hospital

After initial treatment, he was referred to Government Stanley Hospital, from where he was shifted to the Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital. Following his arrest on June 14, 2023, Balaji was admitted to Omandurar Hospital as he complained of chest pain.

Subsequently, he underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at a private hospital on June 21. In November, he was once again admitted to the Omandurar Hospital.