Hit by yield loss, farmers urge Tamil Nadu government to boost seed production

TIRUCHY: With about 75% of farmers’ seed demand said to be met by private agencies despite such supply being blamed for paddy cultivation failure over about 1,000 acres in the district during the last kuruvai season, they seek the state government to boost production with measures like their direct involvement to ensure better quality and yield. Farmers say they currently procure about 20% of the seed demand from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and produce 5% on their own through seed village schemes.

With them saying the rest of the demand depends heavily on private suppliers, N Veerasekaran, the state spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, stressed that the agriculture department should offer technical guidance and facilitate seed sales through cooperative channels. He also advocated for the establishment of additional seed villages in every union to complement government efforts, while pointing out how unused land parcels owned by agricultural colleges and training centres could be utilised for seed production.

Further, farmers proposed the formation of district-level committees dedicated to seed management, comprising district officials, agricultural experts and experienced farmers. This is among the demands concerning seed production that farmers during a consultation meeting held in Tiruchy last week decided to place with Chief Minister MK Stalin in person.

Meanwhile, agriculture officials differ with the farmers, saying that the department has been supplying 35% to 40% of the seed demand through agriculture extension centres, which procure from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.

Further, village seed groups meet 10% to 15% of the demand, while the remaining is sourced from private agencies, they said. R Sugumar, assistant director of agriculture (Tiruchy), told TNIE that several seed village groups have been formed in the district, including nine seed village groups in Lalgudi block alone.

"We have supplied 46 tonnes of paddy seeds to farmers in Lalgudi block alone this kuruvai season. Despite the agriculture department providing a fine variety of seeds resistant to pests, farmers are enticed by private agencies selling uncertified seeds. This is the primary reason for their losses. Farmers prefer fine varieties, anticipating good prices for their produce in the open market but their expectations often go unmet," Sugumar said.